Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in American Tower by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $488,407.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,589.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $247.49 on Thursday. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $260.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.92.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

