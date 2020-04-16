Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,160,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,386,000 after buying an additional 481,524 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,486,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,251,000 after buying an additional 311,401 shares during the last quarter. Wealth CMT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,230,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17,911.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 309,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 307,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,306,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $152.67 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.7438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

