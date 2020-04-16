Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $454.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, March 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.25.

NYSE LMT opened at $374.38 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $351.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.70.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

