Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,601 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.71.

Shares of CI stock opened at $182.60 on Thursday. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Cigna’s revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,397 shares of company stock worth $14,922,093 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

