Brookstone Capital Management Sells 6,518 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,518 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 62,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,003,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,344,000 after buying an additional 173,281 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,871,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Omnicom Group by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after buying an additional 44,114 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Citigroup raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of OMC opened at $51.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.60. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

