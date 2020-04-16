Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,400 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 319,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 170,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 30,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $51.96 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $85.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

