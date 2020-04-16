Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,927,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1,191.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,428.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $169.45 on Thursday. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $216.39. The stock has a market cap of $113.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.89 and a 200 day moving average of $192.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

