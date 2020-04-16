Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 27,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $147.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.22. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $115.36 and a 1 year high of $200.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3656 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

