Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,104,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,144,979,000 after buying an additional 551,966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,549,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,991,566,000 after buying an additional 489,248 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,855,000 after buying an additional 1,197,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $1,343,608,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,425,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $952,584,000 after buying an additional 123,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $3,765,934.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,636.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $107.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.10. The company has a market cap of $103.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

