Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 645 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,784 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $85.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

