Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 54,960 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $28.01 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.71.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

ZION has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.56.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.