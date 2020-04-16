Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.91 Million Holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 252.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,986 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in EXACT Sciences by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in EXACT Sciences by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in EXACT Sciences by 1,423.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

EXAS opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EXACT Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.39 million. Equities analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $84,363.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,343.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $116,084.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,679 shares of company stock worth $4,236,863. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.60.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.