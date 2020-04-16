BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BGT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000.

BGT stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $13.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

