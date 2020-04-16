Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $330,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock opened at $60.89 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on CSX from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

