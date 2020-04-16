Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 43 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 770.4% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 176,141.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $12,150,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $426.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $359.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.17. The company has a market cap of $187.26 billion, a PE ratio of 103.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $434.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Netflix to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $400.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target (up from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.38.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,560 shares of company stock worth $79,422,333. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.