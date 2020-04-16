Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the March 15th total of 6,986,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $4,330,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 66,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 81,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

AGI opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.29. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $7.78.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.77 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

