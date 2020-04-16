Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 432.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 850.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

Shares of WBK opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. Westpac Banking Corp has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.16.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.