Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WYNN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 495.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 143,018 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 118,982 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 193,986 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,939,000 after purchasing an additional 101,717 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $12,031,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,043 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,559,000 after acquiring an additional 73,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $4,694,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Cfra lowered Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Standpoint Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $155.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

WYNN stock opened at $71.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day moving average is $113.66.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

