Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $263,000 Stock Position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 612.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Catalent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

CTLT opened at $55.22 on Thursday. Catalent Inc has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $68.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 65.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Catalent from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens upped their price objective on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Catalent from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

