Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,212 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.81. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $42.06. The company has a market cap of $396.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.78.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $426.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chefs’ Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Chefs’ Warehouse Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.