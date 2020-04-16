Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $596,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.85.

Shares of COP stock opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.95. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

