Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 3,067 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KHC. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

