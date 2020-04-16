Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $753,000 Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2020

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

VXF opened at $98.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.81 and its 200-day moving average is $117.15. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $74.19 and a 1-year high of $133.06.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

