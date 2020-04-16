NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,049 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,432,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $691,400,000 after buying an additional 1,019,979 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,116,000 after purchasing an additional 256,202 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $621,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,410 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,563,030 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after purchasing an additional 53,316 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,539,804 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $450,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,840 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.58.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $87.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

