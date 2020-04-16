Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Copart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,613,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,357,000 after purchasing an additional 303,938 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Copart by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,524,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,023 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,391,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,836,000 after purchasing an additional 220,919 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $271,008,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Copart by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.17.

CPRT opened at $70.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day moving average is $86.00. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.