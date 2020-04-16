Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average of $65.47.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $1,534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,261 shares in the company, valued at $28,862,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian D. P. Bellamy purchased 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.55 per share, for a total transaction of $485,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,774,366.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSM. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $68.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer raised Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.53.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.