Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $47.91 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.21.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

