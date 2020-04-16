Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Purchases 2,501 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average of $61.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.48.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.