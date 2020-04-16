Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $18.51 Million Position in Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 710,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.18% of Actuant at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Actuant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Actuant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Actuant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $959,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Actuant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Actuant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,080,000.

Actuant stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. Actuant Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $133.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $50,752.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,377.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAC. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Actuant from $25.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Actuant in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. G.Research raised shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Actuant from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Actuant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

About Actuant

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

