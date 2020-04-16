Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) to Strong Sell

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOVA MEASURING develops, produces and markets monitoring and measurement systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company has pioneered the Integrated Metrology concept and is now expanding its activities by developing Integrated Monitoring and Process Control systems for CMP, CVD, Photolithography and Etch manufacturing processes. The company’s systems for CMP process control, delivering systems for CMP process control, delivering have measured more wafers than all other metrology companies combined. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVMI. BidaskClub raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $36.14 on Thursday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $42.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.83 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $3,193,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 26,511 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 65,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 29,922 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 924,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,955,000 after buying an additional 40,691 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

