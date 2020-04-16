PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 803,900 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the March 15th total of 1,475,200 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 209,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 607,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 29,488 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 428.4% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 169,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 137,407 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

AGS stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PlayAGS will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

