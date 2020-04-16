Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 162,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Ross Stores by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its position in Ross Stores by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 256,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,841,000 after acquiring an additional 15,703 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROST opened at $88.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.35. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Citigroup raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.35.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

