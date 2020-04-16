CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CONMED from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CONMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $69.72 on Tuesday. CONMED has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $116.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 73.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.46.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.83 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Workman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,392.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at about $557,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 746,532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,484,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares during the period.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

