Ellevest Inc. Has $39,000 Stock Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.23.

NYSE:WELL opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average of $78.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.84. Welltower Inc has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

