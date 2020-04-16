Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,397,052 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.24% of R1 RCM worth $18,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.72, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. R1 RCM Inc has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $13.99.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 116.79% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli acquired 9,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,203.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,703.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,064,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,708,440.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

