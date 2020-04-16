Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 251,624 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 972,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $18,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,972,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $656,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,003 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,691,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $438,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,561,203 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $126,829,000 after acquiring an additional 232,863 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,286,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Easterly Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 2,195,994 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,449,000 after acquiring an additional 575,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD opened at $13.54 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra cut their price target on Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

