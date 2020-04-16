NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $11.58 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $11.94.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 62,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $480,092.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,426.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 12,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $116,870.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,944,494.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,739 shares of company stock worth $2,522,672.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $3,136,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,329 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 715.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

