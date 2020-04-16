Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 51.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Harry N. Pefanis acquired 30,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $424,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 630,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,923,547.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis acquired 20,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 650,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,350.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 98,400 shares of company stock worth $831,410 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAA opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.80. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

PAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

