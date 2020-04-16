Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,305,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,661,000 after purchasing an additional 143,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,481,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,757,000 after purchasing an additional 59,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,017,000 after purchasing an additional 53,109 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,603,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,856,000 after purchasing an additional 792,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,194,000 after purchasing an additional 641,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 276.97 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.59. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HP. Cowen increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $19.50 to $14.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

