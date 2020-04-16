Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,428 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.10% of Alaska Air Group worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,186,000 after acquiring an additional 59,321 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,965,000 after acquiring an additional 193,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,289,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.35. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALK. ValuEngine raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Buckingham Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

