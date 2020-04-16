Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) Grows By 84.4%

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the March 15th total of 781,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 684,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, COO James A. Gingrich sold 13,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $460,465.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 510,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,808,997.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James A. Gingrich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $2,421,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,129.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,852 shares of company stock worth $4,734,821 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AB. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,067,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,299,000 after purchasing an additional 428,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,027,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,084,000 after purchasing an additional 260,509 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 538.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,781,000 after purchasing an additional 690,726 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 750,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,713,000 after purchasing an additional 88,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 613.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 499,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,126,000 after purchasing an additional 429,808 shares in the last quarter. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

NYSE AB opened at $19.97 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $987.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

