Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 864 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,374,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $407,296,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $790,311,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14,550.1% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,605,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,303,000 after buying an additional 4,574,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 629.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,611,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,494,000 after buying an additional 3,979,931 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $8,091,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,922 shares of company stock worth $12,930,668. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Summer Street raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.50 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

AMD opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

