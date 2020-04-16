Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $157.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.20% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $142.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.04 and a beta of 0.88. Okta has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $145.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $4,222,639.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,137.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,087,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,878 shares of company stock worth $25,445,185. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. First American Bank bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Okta by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

