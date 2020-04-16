Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,185 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.41% of Hawaiian worth $18,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,558,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,639,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,689,000 after buying an additional 16,363 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,079,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,621,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 391,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after buying an additional 93,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after buying an additional 113,257 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HA stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $527.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.26. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $708.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

HA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti decreased their price target on Hawaiian from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

