Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 74,131 Shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,781,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of FGL worth $18,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FGL by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of FGL by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FGL during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in FGL by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in FGL by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 318,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FG. ValuEngine cut shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FGL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of FGL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. FGL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Shares of FG stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. FGL Holdings has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. FGL had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FGL Holdings will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. FGL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.70%.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

