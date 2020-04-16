Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 227,924 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $19,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STMP shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stamps.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Stamps.com stock opened at $136.67 on Thursday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $185.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.23.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.31 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

