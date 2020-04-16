Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 68,441 Shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,446,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.35% of American Finance Trust worth $19,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 79.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,427,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,888 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 243.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 86,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 544,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 30,477 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered American Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley raised American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35. American Finance Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $779.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0708 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 85.86%.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

