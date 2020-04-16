First Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 665 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 327,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,449,704.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group stock opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.17. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

