First Bank & Trust Sells 1,979 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

First Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 370,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,468.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Greene acquired 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $32.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.35. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Discover Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.06.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

