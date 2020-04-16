First Bank & Trust Purchases New Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 30.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.64.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,686 shares of company stock valued at $762,900 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $100.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average of $110.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

